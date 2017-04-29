United Airlines chief executive set to testify before Congress
"Every customer deserves to be treated with the highest levels of service and the deepest sense of dignity and respect", Munoz said in announcing the airline carrier's change in policy. "Next week's oversight hearing will give committee members an opportunity to get much-needed answers about airline customer service policies and what is being done to improve service for the flying public", said Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Bill Shuster .
