United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz won't be promoted to chairman

18 hrs ago Read more: KAEF

United Airlines says its CEO, Oscar Munoz, will not take broader control of the company as previously planned, after a high profile incident that damaged the company's reputation. The airline's parent company, United Continental Holdings, said in a public filing Friday that Munoz asked that his employment agreement be changed to remove terms that would have made him chairman of the board of directors.

