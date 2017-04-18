United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz won't be promoted to chairman
United Airlines says its CEO, Oscar Munoz, will not take broader control of the company as previously planned, after a high profile incident that damaged the company's reputation. The airline's parent company, United Continental Holdings, said in a public filing Friday that Munoz asked that his employment agreement be changed to remove terms that would have made him chairman of the board of directors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do Air Passengers think rules do not apply ...
|28 min
|Gen MeMeMe Lenial
|1
|American Airlines suspends employee after fight...
|3 hr
|Regional Fodder
|2
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|7 hr
|TAAM
|76
|Why did Virgin America NOT go with new Slimline...
|15 hr
|Make me Comfortable
|2
|So AA DL UA now own 90% of Republic?
|Fri
|Talk about a cartel
|1
|Spirit OUT of Havana
|Apr 14
|Regional Fodder
|1
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr 14
|Frogface Kate
|17
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC