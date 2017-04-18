United Airlines apologises to investors, says no one will be fired...
The CEO of United Airlines says no one will be fired over the dragging of a man off a plane - including himself. CEO Oscar Munoz said on Tuesday that he takes full responsibility "for making this right" and he promised more details later this month after United finishes a review of its policies on overbooked flights.
