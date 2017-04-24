United Airlines Ad Pulled From Tribec...

United Airlines Ad Pulled From Tribeca Film Festival

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Sources indicate it was a joint decision to pull the ad, which was to precede all screenings. "United is a valued partner of the Tribeca Film Festival, and we are grateful for their continued support of our filmmakers and the arts," says Tribeca's Tammie Rosen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge... 11 hr ThomasA 78
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Sun RiccardoFire 10
News American Airlines employee appears to hit woman... Apr 22 Gen MeMeMe Lenial 2
Why do Air Passengers think rules do not apply ... Apr 22 Gen MeMeMe Lenial 1
News American Airlines suspends employee after fight... Apr 22 Regional Fodder 2
Why did Virgin America NOT go with new Slimline... Apr 22 Make me Comfortable 2
So AA DL UA now own 90% of Republic? Apr 21 Talk about a cartel 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,726 • Total comments across all topics: 280,561,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC