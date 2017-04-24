United Airlines Ad Pulled From Tribeca Film Festival
Sources indicate it was a joint decision to pull the ad, which was to precede all screenings. "United is a valued partner of the Tribeca Film Festival, and we are grateful for their continued support of our filmmakers and the arts," says Tribeca's Tammie Rosen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|11 hr
|ThomasA
|78
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Sun
|RiccardoFire
|10
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Apr 22
|Gen MeMeMe Lenial
|2
|Why do Air Passengers think rules do not apply ...
|Apr 22
|Gen MeMeMe Lenial
|1
|American Airlines suspends employee after fight...
|Apr 22
|Regional Fodder
|2
|Why did Virgin America NOT go with new Slimline...
|Apr 22
|Make me Comfortable
|2
|So AA DL UA now own 90% of Republic?
|Apr 21
|Talk about a cartel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC