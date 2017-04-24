Unfriendly skies: That uneasy feeling...

Unfriendly skies: That uneasy feeling of us vs. them in the air

12 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

When a passenger was forcibly removed from his seat aboard an April 9 United Airlines flight to Louisville, Kentucky, before it left the gate in Chicago, the video taken by onlookers seemed to capture the mood in the air: Us vs. Them. "There's a lot of blame to go around, not the least of which is the overall culture of aviation where customer service issues have become law enforcement issues," said Gary Leff, author of the travel blog Viewfromthewing.com.

