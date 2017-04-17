U.S. customs officials release photo ...

U.S. customs officials release photo of fake bomb found at Pearson

8 hrs ago

An American man was arrested after the mock improvised explosive device stalled a Chicago-bound flight at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on April 6. U.S. citizen Joseph Galaska, 58, was charged after a security breach at Canada's busiest airport that caused lengthy delays for a group of passengers. U.S. customs officials have released a photo of a mock improvised explosive device that led to delays at Toronto's Pearson International Airport when it was found in a passenger's luggage earlier this month.

