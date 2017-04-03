Trump welcomes China's Xi for high-stakes summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping touched down here at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, soon followed by President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One, for a high-stakes summit at Trump's luxurious Mar-a-Lago estate. Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan disembarked the Air China jet to a ceremonial welcome at Palm Beach International Airport that included the U.S. military guard and a red carpet.

