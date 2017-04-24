The Mystery Haze of 1950: Vog by anot...

The Mystery Haze of 1950: Vog by another name had scientists baffled back then

14 hrs ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

On June 13, 1950, Honolulu was suddenly blanketed by the thickest haze seen since recordkeeping began there in 1906. Interestingly, the haze was first noticed four days earlier at Johnston Island, 800 miles southwest of Oahu, and then on June 12 at Wake Island, 1,500 miles west-southwest.

