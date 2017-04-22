Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Spirit Airlines Incorporated
's stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the transportation company's stock.
