Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds
Media stories about Spirit Airlines have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|Sat
|WOW and Unimpre...
|59
|Spirit OUT of Havana
|Fri
|Regional Fodder
|1
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr 14
|Frogface Kate
|17
|5 things you need to know Thursday
|Apr 14
|Regional Fodder
|5
|Bill O'Reilly laughs at 'bizarre' United Airlin...
|Apr 13
|pays not to listen
|9
|Overbooked airlines are here to stay Don't expe...
|Apr 13
|Regional Fodder
|2
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Apr 13
|Prince John
|2
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC