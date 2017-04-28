Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) Stake Held by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.
Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. continued to hold its position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the transportation company's stock at the end of the first quarter.
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Thu
|Chubba
|4
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Apr 27
|avigdor speklir
|3
|Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes
|Apr 27
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|United investigates report that giant rabbit di...
|Apr 27
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|Apr 25
|ThomasA
|78
|Why do Air Passengers think rules do not apply ...
|Apr 22
|Gen MeMeMe Lenial
|1
