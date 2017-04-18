Spirit Airlines, Inc. Announces Webcast of First Quarter 2017 Results
MIRAMAR, Fla, April 18, 2017 -- Spirit Airlines, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter 2017 results on April 28, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. ET. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.spirit.com .
