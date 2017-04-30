Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Share Price
News articles about Spirit Airlines have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Alpha One. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Apr 27
|Chubba
|4
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Apr 27
|avigdor speklir
|3
|Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes
|Apr 27
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|United investigates report that giant rabbit di...
|Apr 27
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|Apr 25
|ThomasA
|78
|Why do Air Passengers think rules do not apply ...
|Apr 22
|Gen MeMeMe Lenial
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC