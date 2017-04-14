Scorpion stings passenger on United Airlines flight
The same day a passenger was infamously dragged off a United plane in Chicago, a man on a United flight from Houston to Calgary was allegedly stung by a scorpion. The venomous creature fell from an overhead bin and landed on Richard Bell's hair as he was eating lunch Sunday in his business class seat, according to his wife Linda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|13 min
|thats crazy
|58
|Spirit OUT of Havana
|21 hr
|Regional Fodder
|1
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Fri
|Frogface Kate
|17
|5 things you need to know Thursday
|Fri
|Regional Fodder
|5
|Bill O'Reilly laughs at 'bizarre' United Airlin...
|Thu
|pays not to listen
|9
|Overbooked airlines are here to stay Don't expe...
|Thu
|Regional Fodder
|2
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Thu
|Prince John
|2
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC