Ryanair to pivot growth away from UK for next 2 years
Ryanair has repeated that it plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as the UK negotiates its exit from the European Union. Ryanair's finance director Neil Sorahan said the airline had planned to grow by about 15% in the UK last year but had instead posted growth of about 6%.
