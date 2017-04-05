Qantas Finds Tonic in Cathay's Poison as Chinese Tour Australia 20 minutes ago
Hong Kong-based Cathay posted its first loss in eight years last month, overwhelmed by pricing competition from mainland rivals including China Eastern Airlines Corp. and China Southern Airlines Co. For Qantas, it's doing the opposite -- bringing a record number of Chinese visitors to Australia and generating new business for the flagship carrier, which ferries them on its local network.
