Passenger who was dragged off United ...

Passenger who was dragged off United Airlines flight settles with...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

The passenger who was dragged off a flight after refusing to give up his seat settled with United for an undisclosed sum Thursday in an apparent attempt by the airline to put the fiasco behind it as quickly as possible. David Dao's legal team said the agreement includes a provision that the amount will remain confidential.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T... Thu Chubba 4
News American Airlines employee appears to hit woman... Thu avigdor speklir 3
News Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes Thu LAVON AFFAIR 1
News United investigates report that giant rabbit di... Thu yidfellas v USA 4
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge... Apr 25 ThomasA 78
Why do Air Passengers think rules do not apply ... Apr 22 Gen MeMeMe Lenial 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,879 • Total comments across all topics: 280,636,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC