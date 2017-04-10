Overbooked airlines are here to stay Don't expect airlines to stop overbooking anytime soon.
Not even after the public relations nightmare suffered by United Airlines this week after a screaming passenger was dragged off a plane by law enforcement when the airline needed to give his seat to a crew member. Of course, it's good for some passengers, too: Of the 475,000 people who were bumped off flights on the 12 largest airlines last year, 91% did it voluntarily, agreeing to take cash or a travel voucher and a seat on a later departure.
#1 14 hrs ago
Don't confuse overbooking with use of force removal to accommodate a crew member. The need for the crew should have been recognized before boarding the paying passengers. In my opinion, that was where the whole situation went south. If you as an airline accept a reservation, give out a seat assignment and board a passenger, you have to live with that decision. It's too late to say, "sorry, we screwed up and have to remove you." Live with it. Charter an air taxi or the UAL president's private plane and hustle the crew enroute that way. It would have been far cheaper for UAL.
#2 13 hrs ago
Perhaps you are right but it is not as if this can be done that quickly! Flying is not instaneously easy like that.
Planes have to be in place, in terms of the charter or air taxi, crews have to be notified, crews have to be available, the charter planes cannot be committed to other flights while they are chartered away.
Aircraft are very very expensive. Because of the Airlines efficiency, they are able to make flying somewhat affordable for most.
