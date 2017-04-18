Official investigating United dragging fired from former job
Documents show the man overseeing Chicago's investigation into the dragging of a passenger from a United Airlines plane was hired despite his termination from the Illinois Tollway amid sexual harassment allegations. Deputy Aviation Commissioner of Security Jeff Redding told the Chicago Tribune he had a consensual relationship with a toll collector and that it's not why he was fired.
