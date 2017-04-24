News 20 mins ago 5:14 p.m.Urgent trip to restroom gets man kicked off flight

The way Kima Hamilton sees it, his urgent need to use the restroom as a Milwaukee-bound Delta jet awaited takeoff was a misunderstanding blown out of proportion. In fellow passenger Krista Rosolino's view, Hamilton's removal from the April 18 flight was an outrage and so was everyone else's forced exit from the plane when it returned to the gate in Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.