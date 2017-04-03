News 13 mins ago 7:47 a.m.Man man forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight
Disturbing footage sent to us from viewers on social media shows a man forcibly removed from a United Airlines Flight headed from Chicago to Louisville on April 9. @United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW This man said he had to get home and refused to voluntarily give up his seat and that's when we are told the police were called to remove him.
