New ABIA terminal to have food trucks, outdoor boarding
The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport's south terminal hosted an open house in its brand new south terminal Saturday, which is set to open next week. Allegiant Air will move its operations from the Barbara Jordan terminal - the airport's main terminal - to the south terminal Thursday, April 13. Jeff Pearse, the CEO of Lone Star Airport Holdings, which obtained a 30-year lease to operate the south terminal, says it will have many features from the 1950's and 1960's, when jet travel began.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could a larger AS-VX use the NEW A321LR in thei...
|Mar 31
|Consultant
|5
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar 31
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Virgin America Flight Attendants
|Mar 29
|Leggings are US
|3
|United Airlines Responds, Says Customers 'Welco...
|Mar 28
|CaptJoe
|1
|United Non Rev mistake and Dumba$$ Social Media...
|Mar 26
|Sarah Silverman AKA
|3
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Mar 19
|Lawrence Wolf
|152
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC