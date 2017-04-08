New ABIA terminal to have food trucks...

New ABIA terminal to have food trucks, outdoor boarding

Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport's south terminal hosted an open house in its brand new south terminal Saturday, which is set to open next week. Allegiant Air will move its operations from the Barbara Jordan terminal - the airport's main terminal - to the south terminal Thursday, April 13. Jeff Pearse, the CEO of Lone Star Airport Holdings, which obtained a 30-year lease to operate the south terminal, says it will have many features from the 1950's and 1960's, when jet travel began.

Chicago, IL

