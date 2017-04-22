Lawsuit? David Dao doctor dragged off United files court papers preserving evidence
United Airlines passenger plane lands at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark N.J. Twitter users are poking fun at United's tactics in having a man removed from an overbooked Chicago to Louisville fli The aviation boss continued his attempt to claw the airline back from the edge of a PR abyss by appearing on " Good Morning America " on Wednesday, insisting " this will never happen again on a United Airlines flight". United Airlines has chose to refund the tickets for all the passengers on the flight from which a man was dragged out because it was overbooked, The Guardian reported on Thursday.
