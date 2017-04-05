KLM Calls for Brexit Compromise While Preserving `EU Philosophy' an hour ago
Dutch national carrier KLM announced a boost in flights to London City airport and said it favors a "liberal" Brexit deal that would maintain maximum access for U.K. and continental airlines. KLM has held talks with the Dutch government about the split and made clear the importance of safeguarding U.K. operations, Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers said Wednesday.
