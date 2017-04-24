JetBlue's profit sinks 59 percent as fuel costs rise
JetBlue's first-quarter profit sank 59 percent from a year ago as fuel costs and other expenses rose and the airline made less revenue from every seat flown. But the airline's earnings still beat Wall Street expectations and its shares rose more than 4 percent Tuesday morning.
