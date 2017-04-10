There are on the KDXY-FM Jonesboro story from 13 hrs ago, titled Jaime King Boycotts United Airlines following doctor drama. In it, KDXY-FM Jonesboro reports that:

Actress Jaime King poses at the premiere of the film "Bitch" at the Library Center Theatre during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Park City, Utah. Actress Jaime King has vowed never to fly with United Airlines again after a doctor was forcibly removed from an overbooked plane on Sunday, April 9. The Pearl Harbor star and several other celebrities took to Twitter on Monday, April 10 after news of the drama broke, and she insists she will make sure United no longer features on her travel plans.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KDXY-FM Jonesboro.