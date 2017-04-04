IPO Watch: Frontier Airlines Is Almost Ready to Go Public
Yet while Spirit continues to earn a very high margin, the stock has performed poorly since the beginning of 2015, because of a multiyear slide in its unit revenue. Despite Spirit's recent woes, its fellow ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines plans to go ahead with an IPO in the next few months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could a larger AS-VX use the NEW A321LR in thei...
|Mar 31
|Consultant
|5
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar 31
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Virgin America Flight Attendants
|Mar 29
|Leggings are US
|3
|United Airlines Responds, Says Customers 'Welco...
|Mar 28
|CaptJoe
|1
|United Non Rev mistake and Dumba$$ Social Media...
|Mar 26
|Sarah Silverman AKA
|3
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Mar 19
|Lawrence Wolf
|152
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC