Illinois bill to ban state employees removing passengers from planes
The Airline Passenger Protection Act came after Dr David Dao, 69, was pulled from a United flight at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to help make space for crew members It will be illegal for Illinois state or local government employees to forcibly remove travellers from flights under a bill introduced by a lawmaker on Monday after a United Airlines passenger was violently dragged from an aircraft last week. The Airline Passenger Protection Act, introduced by Republican Illinois state Representative Peter Breen, came after Dr David Dao, 69, was pulled from a United flight at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to help make space for four crew members.
