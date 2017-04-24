I tried to hold it': A Delta passenger said he was kicked off a plane for using the restroom
In this Oct. 9, 2012 file photo, Delta Air Lines 747-400 airplane sits parked at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. A Wisconsin man said he was removed from a Delta Air Lines flight because he had to get up from his seat to make an emergency restroom run.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Thu
|Chubba
|4
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Thu
|avigdor speklir
|3
|Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes
|Thu
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|United investigates report that giant rabbit di...
|Thu
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|Apr 25
|ThomasA
|78
|Why do Air Passengers think rules do not apply ...
|Apr 22
|Gen MeMeMe Lenial
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC