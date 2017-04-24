I tried to hold it': A Delta passenge...

I tried to hold it': A Delta passenger said he was kicked off a plane for using the restroom

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

In this Oct. 9, 2012 file photo, Delta Air Lines 747-400 airplane sits parked at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. A Wisconsin man said he was removed from a Delta Air Lines flight because he had to get up from his seat to make an emergency restroom run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T... Thu Chubba 4
News American Airlines employee appears to hit woman... Thu avigdor speklir 3
News Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes Thu LAVON AFFAIR 1
News United investigates report that giant rabbit di... Thu yidfellas v USA 4
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge... Apr 25 ThomasA 78
Why do Air Passengers think rules do not apply ... Apr 22 Gen MeMeMe Lenial 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,394 • Total comments across all topics: 280,630,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC