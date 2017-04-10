Here's how much airlines will pay you to give up your seat
How much will an airline pay you to give up your seat? The answer: As much as you can negotiate for. By law, the airlines do not have to pay more than 400% of the value of the ticket, up to $1,350, when they bump someone off a flight against their will.
