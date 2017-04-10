Here's how much airlines will pay you...

Here's how much airlines will pay you to give up your seat

How much will an airline pay you to give up your seat? The answer: As much as you can negotiate for. By law, the airlines do not have to pay more than 400% of the value of the ticket, up to $1,350, when they bump someone off a flight against their will.

