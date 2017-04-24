Hawaii visitor spending, arrivals cli...

Hawaii visitor spending, arrivals climb in March

The Hawaii Tourism Authority says visitor spending jumped more than 12 per cent in March compared with the same month last year. The number of tourists coming to Hawaii exceeded 800,000, which is 2 per cent more than in March 2016.

