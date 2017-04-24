Hawaii visitor spending, arrivals climb in March
The Hawaii Tourism Authority says visitor spending jumped more than 12 per cent in March compared with the same month last year. The number of tourists coming to Hawaii exceeded 800,000, which is 2 per cent more than in March 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Thu
|Chubba
|4
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Thu
|avigdor speklir
|3
|Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes
|Thu
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|United investigates report that giant rabbit di...
|Thu
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|Apr 25
|ThomasA
|78
|Why do Air Passengers think rules do not apply ...
|Apr 22
|Gen MeMeMe Lenial
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC