Going to the dogs: Newark airport hosts guide-dog training

Danielle Lange, right, of Bridgewater, N.J., lets the LaCount family, of Chicago, pet her service dog named Orchid during a layover at Newark Liberty International Airport during a training exercise, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Trainers took dogs through security check and onto a plane as part of the exercise put on by the Seeing Eye puppy program.

