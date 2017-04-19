Frontier Airlines pilots picket corporate headquarters amid contract fight, proposed IPO
Air Line Pilots Association President Tim Canoll marches with more than 250 Frontier Airlines pilots picketing their corporate headquarters April 19, 2017. The pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, are protesting the Denver-based airline's management refusal to engage in good-faith bargaining with their union.
