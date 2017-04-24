Frontier Airlines launches service to...

Frontier Airlines launches service to new markets with $20 fares

Read more: The Gazette

Frontier Airlines announced Monday that it has begun new, non-stop service in seven markets over the past week and returned its summer seasonal routes in nearly 40 markets across the U.S. That includes 14 cites that can be reached from Denver International Airport this summer, including: Pittsburgh; Cleveland; Bismarck, N.D.; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Charlotte; Detroit; Greensboro, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; New York's LaGuardia Airport; Raleigh-Durham International Airport; Sioux Falls, S.D. and Washington Dulles International Airport. Frontier says it will also reinstate non-stop flights from Denver to Bozeman, Mont.

Chicago, IL

