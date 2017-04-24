Frontier Airlines launches service to new markets with $20 fares
Frontier Airlines announced Monday that it has begun new, non-stop service in seven markets over the past week and returned its summer seasonal routes in nearly 40 markets across the U.S. That includes 14 cites that can be reached from Denver International Airport this summer, including: Pittsburgh; Cleveland; Bismarck, N.D.; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Charlotte; Detroit; Greensboro, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; New York's LaGuardia Airport; Raleigh-Durham International Airport; Sioux Falls, S.D. and Washington Dulles International Airport. Frontier says it will also reinstate non-stop flights from Denver to Bozeman, Mont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|23 hr
|RiccardoFire
|10
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Sat
|Gen MeMeMe Lenial
|2
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|Sat
|Forward Observer
|77
|Why do Air Passengers think rules do not apply ...
|Apr 22
|Gen MeMeMe Lenial
|1
|American Airlines suspends employee after fight...
|Apr 22
|Regional Fodder
|2
|Why did Virgin America NOT go with new Slimline...
|Apr 22
|Make me Comfortable
|2
|So AA DL UA now own 90% of Republic?
|Apr 21
|Talk about a cartel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC