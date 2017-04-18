Frontier Airlines begins seasonal non...

Frontier Airlines begins seasonal nonstop service to Philadelphia

14 hrs ago Read more: Historic City News

Frontier Airlines informed local Historic City News reporters that they have resumed low-fare service at Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St Augustine with the seasonal return of nonstop jet service to Philadelphia International Airport. Flights between Northeast Florida Regional Airport and Philadelphia will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through the 2017 Summer season.

