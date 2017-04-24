Frontier Airlines begins nonstop serv...

Frontier Airlines begins nonstop service from Chicago to San

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

San Antonians now have a low-cost way to get to the Windy City if they want to escape the summer heat. Frontier Airlines has added a nonstop route from San Antonio International Airport to Chicago O'Hare International Airport , slated to fly out of the Alamo City three times a week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge... 20 hr ThomasA 78
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Sun RiccardoFire 10
News American Airlines employee appears to hit woman... Apr 22 Gen MeMeMe Lenial 2
Why do Air Passengers think rules do not apply ... Apr 22 Gen MeMeMe Lenial 1
News American Airlines suspends employee after fight... Apr 22 Regional Fodder 2
Why did Virgin America NOT go with new Slimline... Apr 22 Make me Comfortable 2
So AA DL UA now own 90% of Republic? Apr 21 Talk about a cartel 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,571,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC