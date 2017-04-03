Flight check: Canberra to Wellington with Singapore Airlines

Class: Business Class - all the normal Business-Class advantages are available, such as priority check-in and priority baggage, however given there is no Singapore Airlines lounge, Business Class passengers are able to use the domestic Virgin Australia lounge. My seat: 14K - however this aircraft had the previous-generation Singapore Airlines Business Class seats , which is only an incline flat seat, they do not go fully flat but recline to 8 degrees, which allows for a very restful sleep.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.