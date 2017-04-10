Experts say police who dragged passenger had other options
Airport police officers called to remove a passenger who refused to leave a United Express flight essentially walked into what law enforcement experts say was a no-win situation: enforcing a business decision by a private company. But if the passenger posed no threat and was not being disruptive, officers almost certainly could have tried an approach other than dragging him out of his seat and down the aisle, including simply telling the airline to resolve the situation itself, experts said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|26 min
|Cathy_Poole_Canada
|3
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|2 hr
|Hoochi
|26
|Bill O'Reilly laughs at 'bizarre' United Airlin...
|15 hr
|Spotted Girl
|8
|Blame United, blame Republic, blame the passeng...
|15 hr
|Delta Dawn
|7
|Racism the focus as Chinese community reacts to...
|20 hr
|Regional fodder
|2
|Yahoo airline industry news major and regional...
|21 hr
|Regional fodder
|3
|United passengera s removal sparks outrage in C...
|22 hr
|CaptJoe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC