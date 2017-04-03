Emirates named best airline in the world in TripAdvisor Awards
Emirates has been named the world's best airline in an inaugural TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards, as voted for by holidaymakers. In addition, the 32-year-old United Arab Emirates carrier, which is wholly-owned by the Dubai government, has been recognised for having the best first class and economy seats of all the airlines, according to Daily Mail .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could a larger AS-VX use the NEW A321LR in thei...
|Mar 31
|Consultant
|5
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar 31
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Virgin America Flight Attendants
|Mar 29
|Leggings are US
|3
|United Airlines Responds, Says Customers 'Welco...
|Mar 28
|CaptJoe
|1
|United Non Rev mistake and Dumba$$ Social Media...
|Mar 26
|Sarah Silverman AKA
|3
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Mar 19
|Lawrence Wolf
|152
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC