Dim hope for Trump-Russia rapport as Tillerson visits Moscow
Republicans have pulled out a victory in Kansas in the first of four U.S. House elections to replace GOP congressmen named to top jobs in President Donald Trump's administration, but the next contest in Georgia... Republicans have pulled out a victory in Kansas in the first of four U.S. House elections to replace GOP congressmen named to top jobs in President Donald Trump's administration, but the next contest in Georgia could be tougher. The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|27 min
|Charlie Bob
|25
|Bill O'Reilly laughs at 'bizarre' United Airlin...
|5 hr
|Spotted Girl
|8
|Blame United, blame Republic, blame the passeng...
|5 hr
|Delta Dawn
|7
|Racism the focus as Chinese community reacts to...
|10 hr
|Regional fodder
|2
|Yahoo airline industry news major and regional...
|11 hr
|Regional fodder
|3
|United passengera s removal sparks outrage in C...
|12 hr
|CaptJoe
|1
|Man dragged off United flight causes outrage in...
|12 hr
|Regional fodder
|4
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC