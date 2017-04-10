Delta's 1Q profit falls, but airline forecasts rising prices
Rising labor and fuel costs cut into Delta's first-quarter profit, but the airline expects help this spring from higher average prices. Delta said Wednesday that it expects a key revenue measure to rise by between 1 and 3 percent in the second quarter compared with a year earlier.
