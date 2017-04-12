Delta Reviewing $14 Billion Wide-Body Deal in Blow to Airbus
Delta Air Lines Inc. is reviewing its wide-body jet orders amid signs that the long-range travel market is saturated, Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said Wednesday. Boeing Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|9 min
|whenimwith0
|29
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|2 hr
|Regional Fodder
|14
|Bill O'Reilly laughs at 'bizarre' United Airlin...
|2 hr
|pays not to listen
|9
|Overbooked airlines are here to stay Don't expe...
|8 hr
|Regional Fodder
|2
|5 things you need to know Thursday
|10 hr
|POed Sassy
|3
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|11 hr
|Prince John
|2
|Blame United, blame Republic, blame the passeng...
|Wed
|Delta Dawn
|7
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC