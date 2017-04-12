Delta Reviewing $14 Billion Wide-Body...

Delta Reviewing $14 Billion Wide-Body Deal in Blow to Airbus

Delta Air Lines Inc. is reviewing its wide-body jet orders amid signs that the long-range travel market is saturated, Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said Wednesday. Boeing Co.

