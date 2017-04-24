Delta defends pilot who was recorded hitting passenger, says he was breaking up fight

A Delta Air Lines pilot hit a passenger as she and two other women fought on the floor of a boarding ramp in Atlanta last week, according to a video released by TMZ . Although the incident happened April 21, the video rocketed around the Internet on Saturday - another heated altercation as airlines are under scrutiny for mistreating people following a United Airlines passenger's bloody, forced removal from a flight earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.