Delta defends pilot who was recorded hitting passenger, says he was breaking up fight
A Delta Air Lines pilot hit a passenger as she and two other women fought on the floor of a boarding ramp in Atlanta last week, according to a video released by TMZ . Although the incident happened April 21, the video rocketed around the Internet on Saturday - another heated altercation as airlines are under scrutiny for mistreating people following a United Airlines passenger's bloody, forced removal from a flight earlier this month.
