Dart Group anticipates FY underlying ...

Dart Group anticipates FY underlying pre-tax profit ahead of market expectations

Shares in Dart Group are up more than 5% on the company saying it foresees full-year underlying pre-tax profit ahead of present market expectations. It said this was due to lower than anticipated winter losses, the leisure travel and distribution & logistics group said.

