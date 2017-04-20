Copa Airlines picks Denver to be its 13th U.S. destination Panamanian carrier will fly to its Panama City base, which it calls the "Hub of the Americas." Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oYBWSl Copa Airlines will make Denver its newest U.S. destination, announcing plans for non-stop service to its Panama City base that it calls the "Hub of the Americas."

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.