Congress uses United incident to crack down on airlines' treatment of passengers
The April 9 incident, in which Chicago Air Police forcibly removed David Dao from a flight from Chicago to Louisville in order to find space for four United employees, upset many lawmakers. The shocking images of a passenger on a United Airlines being dragged screaming off an airplane have spurred Congress into action including a piece of legislation that would keep airlines from kicking passengers off a plane once they've been seated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Apr 27
|Chubba
|4
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Apr 27
|avigdor speklir
|3
|Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes
|Apr 27
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|United investigates report that giant rabbit di...
|Apr 27
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|Apr 25
|ThomasA
|78
|Why do Air Passengers think rules do not apply ...
|Apr 22
|Gen MeMeMe Lenial
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC