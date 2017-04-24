Chris Soules is arrested after 'killing driver of tractor'
That's how you do it, dad! Ivanka and Merkel share warm handshake one month after her father awkwardly snubbed the German chancellor - as Ivanka gets booed at G20 summit at the mention of his name New audio and surveillance footage released from United dragging incident - as officer who ripped Dr. Dao out of his seat gives his side of the story How Chicago airport cop tried to claim United passenger 'fell' into the armrest and 'let Dr Dao go because he claimed to have diabetes - only for him to run back onto the plane yelling 'you'll have to kill me' United is rated as the WORST large airline in the US - even before the company courted scandal over doctor who was dragged off a plane United Airlines victim's lawyer is now representing woman who was hit with a stroller on American Airlines AS WELL Teens share the hilarious and VERY inappropriate texts they have received from their dads ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|56 min
|ThomasA
|78
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Sun
|RiccardoFire
|10
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Sat
|Gen MeMeMe Lenial
|2
|Why do Air Passengers think rules do not apply ...
|Apr 22
|Gen MeMeMe Lenial
|1
|American Airlines suspends employee after fight...
|Apr 22
|Regional Fodder
|2
|Why did Virgin America NOT go with new Slimline...
|Apr 22
|Make me Comfortable
|2
|So AA DL UA now own 90% of Republic?
|Apr 21
|Talk about a cartel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC