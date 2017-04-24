Chris Soules is arrested after 'killi...

Chris Soules is arrested after 'killing driver of tractor'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

That's how you do it, dad! Ivanka and Merkel share warm handshake one month after her father awkwardly snubbed the German chancellor - as Ivanka gets booed at G20 summit at the mention of his name New audio and surveillance footage released from United dragging incident - as officer who ripped Dr. Dao out of his seat gives his side of the story How Chicago airport cop tried to claim United passenger 'fell' into the armrest and 'let Dr Dao go because he claimed to have diabetes - only for him to run back onto the plane yelling 'you'll have to kill me' United is rated as the WORST large airline in the US - even before the company courted scandal over doctor who was dragged off a plane United Airlines victim's lawyer is now representing woman who was hit with a stroller on American Airlines AS WELL Teens share the hilarious and VERY inappropriate texts they have received from their dads ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge... 56 min ThomasA 78
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Sun RiccardoFire 10
News American Airlines employee appears to hit woman... Sat Gen MeMeMe Lenial 2
Why do Air Passengers think rules do not apply ... Apr 22 Gen MeMeMe Lenial 1
News American Airlines suspends employee after fight... Apr 22 Regional Fodder 2
Why did Virgin America NOT go with new Slimline... Apr 22 Make me Comfortable 2
So AA DL UA now own 90% of Republic? Apr 21 Talk about a cartel 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,399 • Total comments across all topics: 280,551,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC