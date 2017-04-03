China Southern sees further decline in passenger yields

Asia's biggest carrier says it will offer 10 direct flights to the US initially, under a new code-sharing agreement with American Airlines Passenger yields on international routes will remain in decline this year because of fierce competition in the aviation sector, according to Asia's largest carrier, China Southern Airlines. Luo Laijun, acting director of the airline's commercial steering committee made the gloomy prediction on Wednesday when the carrier announced an increase in flights to the US under a code-sharing arrangement with American Airlines, its new minority shareholder.

