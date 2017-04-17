Changi Airport, SIA and STB jointly invest $33.75m to promote Singapore as a travel destination
Changi Airport Group , Singapore Airlines and the Singapore Tourism Board will take an ongoing joint partnership, aimed at promoting inbound travel, to new heights. Under a renewed three-year partnership, the three parties will jointly invest $33.75 million - the highest-ever amount to promote Singapore as an attractive travel destination.
