There are 3 comments on the SFGate story from 14 hrs ago, titled Bill O'Reilly laughs at 'bizarre' United Airlines incident.... In it, SFGate reports that:

Fox News host Bill O'Reilly took to his show on Monday to weigh in on an incident involving a passenger that has rocked United Airlines. After playing the clip of a male passenger being forcibly removed by aviation police officers Sunday from United flight 3411, O'Reilly chuckled as he said to Fox News correspondent Rob Schmitt, "I shouldn't be laughing, but it's just so bizarre.

Parden Pard

Catasauqua, PA

#1 5 hrs ago
O'Reilly wishes he was the one thrown off. He would have been 1 million dollars sweeter in the pocket...say (woudda helped in paying of the broads he groped. )

Spotted Girl

“The Spotted Girl News Network”

Since: Apr 09

21,992

Spotted World

#2 30 min ago
Aw, just a fluff piece. No real news to be found, and that is not odd these days.
Bryan Fischer s Hair Gel

Philadelphia, PA

#3 5 min ago
O"Reilly couldn't understand why the air cops were not laying their hands on a female passenger.

After all, the whole over booking premise is that they had to get _someone_ off....
