There are on the SFGate story from 14 hrs ago, titled Bill O'Reilly laughs at 'bizarre' United Airlines incident.... In it, SFGate reports that:

Fox News host Bill O'Reilly took to his show on Monday to weigh in on an incident involving a passenger that has rocked United Airlines. After playing the clip of a male passenger being forcibly removed by aviation police officers Sunday from United flight 3411, O'Reilly chuckled as he said to Fox News correspondent Rob Schmitt, "I shouldn't be laughing, but it's just so bizarre.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.